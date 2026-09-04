Gingee Masthan urges cadres to expand DMK membership in family

Speaking at a meeting of DMK functionaries from the Mailam Assembly constituency at Theevanur, Masthan said enrolling the next generation in the party was not only a duty but also a way of expressing gratitude to the party.

"Just as every parent has a duty to raise their children well, it is our duty to enrol our children, descendants and relatives as DMK members and groom them to become branch secretaries," he said.

"More than a duty, this is the gratitude we owe the party. We must all take this as a pledge," he added.