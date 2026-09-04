Gingee Masthan urges cadres to expand DMK membership in family

VILLUPURAM: Former minister Gingee Masthan on Thursday urged DMK functionaries to enrol their children, descendants and relatives as party members and groom them to become branch-level functionaries.
Speaking at a meeting of DMK functionaries from the Mailam Assembly constituency at Theevanur, Masthan said enrolling the next generation in the party was not only a duty but also a way of expressing gratitude to the party.
"Just as every parent has a duty to raise their children well, it is our duty to enrol our children, descendants and relatives as DMK members and groom them to become branch secretaries," he said.
"More than a duty, this is the gratitude we owe the party. We must all take this as a pledge," he added.
The meeting was chaired by Dr Sekar, Villupuram North district praesidium chairman. Mylam Panchayat Union chairperson Yogeswari Manimaran welcomed the gathering.
Former Union minister Gingee Ramachandran, former MLAs Dr Masilamani and advocate Sethunathan, resolution committee member Gingee Siva, state executive committee member Veedur Ravi Sezhian, district executive committee member Prakash and Belakuppam panchayat president Poonga Bhagyaraj were among those who attended.
Mylam North union secretary Manimaran made arrangements for the meeting.