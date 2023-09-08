GI tag elates Authoor betel leaf growers

MADURAI: Now, the betel leaf growers from Authoor in Thoothukudi district are happy after obtaining Geographical Indication (GI) certification for the horticulture produce.

At a programme organised in Thoothukudi on Thursday, DMK deputy general secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi presented the certificate to the Authoor betel leaf farmers association, in the presence of Thoothukudi Collector K Senthil Raj.

After presenting the GI certificate, Kanimozhi said as many as 59 products have acquired the prestigious GI status so far in Tamil Nadu, the highest in India, and Chief Minister MK Stalin is interested in more products to have the special status.

Currently, two products, ‘Authoor betel leaf’ and ‘Kovilpatti kadalamittai’, received GI tags and a few other products including ‘Udangudi Panang karupatti’, ‘Thoothukudi macaroon’ and ‘Vilathikulam chilli’ are expected to get the tag soon, Kanimozhi said.

P Sanjai Gandhi, president of the Intellectual Property Rights Attorney Association (IPR) and Advocate, High Court, who is also a nodal officer for promotion of the GI products in Tamil Nadu, said during the first agriculture budget presented in the State Assembly for 2022-23, GI applications were filed for 10 products and during 2023-24, 15 products including ‘Vilathikulam chilli’, ‘Peravurani thennai’, ‘Sattur vellari’ (cucumber) and ‘Veeravanallur achu vellam’ were among the contenders.

“Since CM Stalin took charge, 17 products such as ‘Authoor vetrilai’ ‘Sholavandan vettrilai’, ‘Cumbum panneer grapes’, ‘Arumbavur wood carving’, ‘Manaparai murukku’, ‘Ooty varkey’, ‘Chediputta saree’, ‘Kanniyakumari matti banana’ got GI tags over the last two years,” he said.

Superintendent of Police L Balaji Saravanan, Sub Collector Gaurav Kumar, DRO Ajay Srinivasan, Mayor of Thoothukudi Corporation Jagan Periasami, Commissioner of Corporation Dinesh Kumar, NABARD Assistant General Manager RK Suresh Ramalingam and others were present.