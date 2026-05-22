GHs across State to be audited every quarter, 8,000 pending private licences to be expedited

In a key policy shift, the government decided to increase the frequency of ‘Kayakalp’ quality certification inspections from once a year to once every three months. Officials said the move was intended to strengthen continuous monitoring of hygiene, infrastructure and service standards in hospitals and primary healthcare facilities.

The Minister also directed officials to clear the backlog of around 8,000 pending licences under the Clinical Establishments Act for private hospitals. As part of the streamlined process, temporary licences would be issued immediately after institutions upload mandatory documents online, while permanent approvals would follow detailed inspections.

During the meeting, directions were also issued to expedite the inquiry into alleged kidney-treatment irregularities, with the government stating that appropriate action would be initiated based on the findings of the investigation.

Health Secretary Darez Ahamed and senior officials of the department participated in the deliberations.