Ghats in Tamil Nadu to lose over 720 sq km of forest cover by 2050, flags study

The study, carried out by the Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management (CCCDM) at Anna University and published in the journal Scientific Reports, warns that rising temperatures, erratic rainfall patterns and increasing climate variability are projected to alter the ecological character of large stretches of the Western Ghats, one of the world's most important biodiversity hotspots.

Using advanced ecological niche modelling and climate projections under the SSP2-4.5 greenhouse gas emission scenario, researchers assessed the future distribution of major forest types across the Tamil Nadu portion of the mountain range between 2021 and 2050. The findings indicate that tropical evergreen forests could lose around 248.72 sq km of suitable habitat, while deciduous forests may shrink by 720.21 sq km. In contrast, xerophytic thorn forests are expected to expand by nearly 968.93 sq km.