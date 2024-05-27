Getting ready for TNPSC Group 4 exam? Here are the Dos and Don’ts on exam day

CHENNAI: With the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission issuing hall tickets for the Group 4 examination that is scheduled to be held on June 9, it is important to take note of the dos and don’ts that the commission has mandated for the candidates to follow.

The candidates appearing for the examination can carry with them only permitted writing material - black-ink ballpoint pen. Other than that, they cannot bring mobile phones, electronic or any other type of calculators, watches, rings with inbuilt memory notes, Bluetooth devices, communication chips, recording devices either as a separate piece or part of something used by the candidate such as watch or ring, etc., or any other electronic devices and non-electronic devices such as P&G design data book, mathematical and drawing instruments, log tables, stencils of maps, slide rules, books, notes, loose sheets, guides, rough sheets, handbags etc., into the examination hall/room.

If anyone is found carrying any of these prohibited items, they will not be allowed to write the examination, besides invalidation of the answer sheet and/or debarment and/or rejection of candidature.

If considered necessary, the candidates will be subjected to a thorough physical search, including frisking on the spot, cautioned the commission.

Noting that it may not be possible to make any arrangements for the safekeeping of valuables and other items that are not allowed inside the examination hall, the commission advised candidates against bringing them while coming to attend the test.