Geology & Mining dept generates Rs 835 cr revenue in 6 months for govt: Minister Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: Minister for Water Resources, Geology & Mining Duraimurugan on Friday said the government generated revenue of Rs 835 crore between April and September this year.

He added that efforts should be taken to enhance the revenue by conducting public auctions of potential stone and granite quarries in the state.

Chairing a review meeting at the Secretariat, the minister directed the officials to identify potential stone and granite quarries to bring them for public auction in a bid to reduce the price of construction materials.

The initiative would also curb illegal mining and enhance the government's revenue. Hence, the officials in all the districts should act swiftly to identify suitable quarry sites.

He also asked the officials to make efforts to prevent smuggling of sand to other states.

He also advised the district collectors to guarantee the availability of sand at fair price for construction activities for the people in the state.

Senior officials of the Mines and Minerals department participated in the meeting.