General counselling commences for arts and science courses in government colleges

On the first day of general counselling, students who secured more than 400 marks were called for seat allocation. Counselling for students under special reservation categories was conducted college-wise on June 5 and 6. Following its completion, general counselling commenced on Monday and will continue till June 18.

Classes for first-year students admitted for the 2026-27 academic year will begin on July 1. Classes for second and third-year students are scheduled to commence on June 15.

Officials said the number of applications submitted by girls was higher than that of boys this year.