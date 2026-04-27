Gene banks push: Farmers told to register traditional crops

Speaking after inaugurating a field gene bank for banana at the ICAR-National Research Centre for Banana here, he warned that declining interest in farming is putting agro-biodiversity at risk, making conservation and registration of farmers’ varieties crucial.

Mohapatra said the Union government is promoting field gene banks for horticultural crops such as coconut, banana and pomegranate to enable large-scale multiplication and utilisation of conserved varieties. He noted that farmers play a key role in preserving crop diversity, which underpins sustainable agriculture.