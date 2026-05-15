Gear up for reopening, Tamil Nadu government lists guidelines to schools

The directive emphasised infrastructure readiness, timely distribution of educational materials, and student enrollment initiatives across the state.

Authorities have also stressed the importance of maintaining hygienic kitchen spaces to prepare mid-day meals. Unsafe structures, including damaged buildings and open wells must be secured to avoid untoward incidents, urged the department.

The government has directed schools to ensure that smart boards, computer labs, desktops, laptops, and tablets are functional and ready for student use. Internet connectivity must also be active in all institutions where digital infrastructure is available.