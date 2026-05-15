Gear up for reopening, Tamil Nadu government lists guidelines to schools

CHENNAI: With schools set to reopen across the state, the Directorate of School Education released a comprehensive set of instructions to ensure all state-run schools are fully prepared for the new 2026–27 academic year.
The directive emphasised infrastructure readiness, timely distribution of educational materials, and student enrollment initiatives across the state.
Authorities have also stressed the importance of maintaining hygienic kitchen spaces to prepare mid-day meals. Unsafe structures, including damaged buildings and open wells must be secured to avoid untoward incidents, urged the department.
The government has directed schools to ensure that smart boards, computer labs, desktops, laptops, and tablets are functional and ready for student use. Internet connectivity must also be active in all institutions where digital infrastructure is available.
Safety measures have also been prioritised by ensuring the secure septic tanks, wells, and borewells, restricting access to unsafe or damaged buildings and addressing risks from overhead electrical lines by coordinating with electricity authorities.
About the distribution of free educational materials, the department confirmed that free textbooks, notebooks, and uniforms for the upcoming academic year have already been dispatched to districts. Local education officials have been instructed to ensure the timely distribution to all students.
The department details that textbooks for classes 4 to 12 have been printed and delivered to all districts. Distribution for primary classes is ongoing, with around 48 per cent completed for classes 1 to 3. Overall, approximately 94 per cent of total textbooks have been supplied statewide.
Notebook distribution has been completed 84 per cent in elementary education, 92 per cent in secondary education and 77 per cent in Matriculation.