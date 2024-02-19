GCP's First Equestrian Championship from Tuesday

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police's first equestrian championship will be inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday.

The home team which came up with triumphs just about a month ago in show jumping and police horse test competitions at the 42nd All India Police Equestrian Championship and Mounted Police Duty Meet held at the National Police Academy, Hyderabad will hope to repeat their performances in the inaugural competition to be held at home soil.

"This is the first time in Tamil Nadu police history such an event is conducted. GCP is proud to have taken the initiative in organizing the event, " said Shekhar Deshmukh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Triplicane.

There will be a total of 13 competitions including four Dressage competitions and nine jumping competitions as part of the event. A total of eight teams with 46 horses from across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states including police teams and the public will be participating in this event, the DCP said.

Dressage, considered to be the epitome of horse training involves the rider and horse performing a routine within a standard arena.

The competition will be held in two categories - youth and open categories. Additional Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Kapil Kumar Saratkar along with other senior police officers unveiled the trophies to be accorded as part of the championship.

Four trophies are to be awarded namely- Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Trophy for the overall champion team, Best Rider trophy (Open category), Best Rider Trophy (Youth), and Best Rider in Uniformed Services.

In each category, winners will be awarded medals and certificates, and in select categories, cash prizes worth Rs.10,000 (Gold Medal), Rs.7,000 (Silver Medal), and Rs.5,000 (Bronze Medal) will also be given, stated an official release.

City Police will also be campaigning for anti-drug awareness during the event. On Monday evening, participants from Chennai police's mounted branch and participants from Officers Training Academy (OTA) and private equestrian academies had a practice session at the event venue- Mounted police grounds in Pudupet, which attracted quite a number of spectators.

Chennai Police's mounted squad which has been in existence since 1926 is one of the integral units of City police, primarily used in beach patrolling and also for law and order maintenance.