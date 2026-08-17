GCP launches cybercrime awareness drive in schools, RWAs

CHENNAI: With a rise in cyber fraud cases across the country, Greater Chennai Police (GCP) have launched a targeted awareness campaign reaching out to schools and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to educate citizens about emerging online scams.
On Friday (Augst 14), a special programme on cybercrime was conducted for students at St. Gabriel Boys Higher Secondary School in Muthialpet.
During the session, 175 students and 5 teachers were educated on various online threats including cyber stalking, phishing, part-time job frauds, loan scams, digital arrest, fake investment and trading schemes, matrimonial frauds, lottery and courier scams.
During the interaction, police urged teachers to extend the awareness to students and also discuss these threats with parents at home. Officials said a community-driven approach is essential to tackle cybercrime.
"Teachers have been advised to create awareness among students and discuss with their parents too. A community effort is required to create awareness, and we have begun reaching out to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) too. We have been regularly conducting social media campaigns too," said GCP.
Officers explained how fraudsters trap victims through social media, fake calls and fraudulent websites, and urged students to be cautious while sharing personal information online.
Students were also advised to immediately report any cyber fraud by calling the cybercrime helpline 1930 or by filing a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP).
The awareness drive continued on Saturday (August 15), with a police team conducting an awareness programme at an apartment complex on Radhakrishnan Salai, Valasaravakkam. Pamphlets with safety tips were also distributed to the students and residents.
Senior citizens were advised to be vigilant about fake calls, advertisements promising high returns, fraudulent investment apps, and fake websites and also about the digital arrest scam, in which they are the prime targets. Residents were advised not to transfer money to unknown bank accounts under any circumstances.
Authorities said similar awareness programmes will be rolled out in more schools and RWAs across the city in the coming weeks.
The police have urged anyone who has fallen victim to cyber fraud to immediately call the toll-free helpline 1930 or register a complaint on the national portal http://www.cybercrime.gov.in for assistance.