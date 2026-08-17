GCP launches cybercrime awareness drive in schools, RWAs

On Friday (Augst 14), a special programme on cybercrime was conducted for students at St. Gabriel Boys Higher Secondary School in Muthialpet.

During the session, 175 students and 5 teachers were educated on various online threats including cyber stalking, phishing, part-time job frauds, loan scams, digital arrest, fake investment and trading schemes, matrimonial frauds, lottery and courier scams.

During the interaction, police urged teachers to extend the awareness to students and also discuss these threats with parents at home. Officials said a community-driven approach is essential to tackle cybercrime.

"Teachers have been advised to create awareness among students and discuss with their parents too. A community effort is required to create awareness, and we have begun reaching out to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) too. We have been regularly conducting social media campaigns too," said GCP.