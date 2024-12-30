GCC to livestream Tiruvalluvar statue 25th anniversary event in 30 places in city

CHENNAI: On the occasion of the silver jubilee of the Tiruvalluvar statue in Kanniyakumari, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will livestream the event in 30 places in the capital city on Dec 30 and 31, a press release said.

As the 133-foot-tall statue of Tiruvalluvar marks the completion of 25 years since the installation, the Tamil Nadu government has organised a silver jubilee celebration.

Notably, several key activities including the inauguration of the glass bridge connecting the statue with the Vivekananda Rock, the release of a special Silver Jubilee flower, the inauguration of a Tirukkural exhibition, and the laying of the foundation stone for the Tiruvalluvar Gateway will take place as part of the event.

As the event is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, the GCC has planned to broadcast live streaming for the public on LED screens at 30 places in all 15 zones on Dec 30 at 5 pm and Dec 31 at 9.30 am, the release said.

The event will be held under the leadership of the TN Chief Minister MK Stalin along with ministers, mayors, members of parliament, state legislature representatives, and Tamil scholars, it added.