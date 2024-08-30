GCC to bear two-third cost for relocating 114 families from Kannappar Thidal

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation on Thursday passed a resolution that they would bear two-thirds of the contributors’ share for the rehabilitation of 114 families from Kannappar Thidal.

The shelter building for the ‘Home for the Homeless’ has been in a dilapidated condition for a long time. An assessment has been made to relocate the residents of this building under the resettlement programme.

The Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) housing is planned for 114 families and the biometrics for the same is completed.

People living on the platforms of Sydenhams Road were relocated to a shelter in 1995 for the construction of Nehru Stadium.

Through a census conducted in August 2021, 115 families were identified for the ‘Home for the Homeless’ shelter.

In July 2023, a meeting was conducted by the local body along with the residents regarding the relocation, and they were advised to arrange loan assistance to pay the beneficiary share amount.

The residents also agreed to obtain bank loans to cover their share amounts.

In a letter dated July 2023 from the Managing Director of the TNUHDB, the list of 115 families residing in the ‘Home for the Homeless’ shelter at Kannappar Thidal was reviewed.

It was ordered that allocation be issued under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Housing for All (PMAY-HFA/AHP) scheme to provide housing for 114 families in Moolakothalam. Residents’ share would be Rs 4.27 lakh per house.

During the meeting on August 22, the families expressed that they could not afford to make advance payments or monthly instalments. They went on a protest and blocked roads demanding free housing.

Considering the economic status of the people, the Chennai Corporation decided to contribute two–thirds of the amount. GCC shall arrange long-term loans through a nationalised bank, and the EMI shall be manageable. The RDC (north) would coordinate.