GCC & TANSACS organise awareness programme on HIV prevention

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and the Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society (TANSACS) launched an HIV awareness programme for the public.

Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya inaugurated a marathon for spreading awareness on HIV prevention at Island Grounds, which saw the participation of college students.

The awareness programme focused on increasing basic knowledge about HIV- AIDS and its prevention.

The campaign also highlighted the risk factors, avoiding drug use, and promotion of safe and responsible sexual behaviour among youngsters.

Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society informed the youngsters about promoting health services for those affected with HIV AIDS.

With a higher risk for HIV transmission due to sexually transmitted infections, the youngsters were educated about prevention and safety from such infections.

The State Health Department along with the Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society is also working towards creating a TB-free Tamil Nadu and promoting voluntary blood donation while following safe practices.

As many as 200 students in the age group of 17 to 25 years participated in the marathon.

Mayor Priya distributed the prizes to the winners of the marathon. Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan was also present at the event.