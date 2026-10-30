GCC: Nod to hike Amma Unavagam workers' pay

As many as 2,848 women SHG members work across 382 Amma Unavagams functioning in the 15 zones of the Chennai Corporation. They handle cooking, food distribution, kitchen upkeep, and advance preparations for the next day's menu.

Communist Party of India (CPI) councillor M Renuka welcomed the proposal to hike the daily wages. At the same time, the party highlighted prevailing wage disparities among other essential workers.