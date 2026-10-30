GCC: Nod to hike Amma Unavagam workers' pay

CHENNAI: A resolution was passed in the GCC council to increase the daily wages of women Self-Help Group (SHG) members working in Amma Unavagams from Rs 325 to Rs 400. The revised wages will be disbursed subject to approval from the government and the Council.
As many as 2,848 women SHG members work across 382 Amma Unavagams functioning in the 15 zones of the Chennai Corporation. They handle cooking, food distribution, kitchen upkeep, and advance preparations for the next day's menu.
Communist Party of India (CPI) councillor M Renuka welcomed the proposal to hike the daily wages. At the same time, the party highlighted prevailing wage disparities among other essential workers.
The CPI also demanded that daily wages for women SHG members employed under the chief minister's breakfast scheme be increased on par with Amma Unavagam workers, stressing the need for equal pay across the board.