GCC commissioner chairs review meeting on NE monsoon preparatory works

CHENNAI: Ahead of the northeast monsoon, the corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan chaired a review meeting with bureaucrats at Ripon Building on Wednesday. The officials were instructed to carry out precautionary measures and coordinate with other service departments to handle the situation faced during the monsoon season in the city.

The ongoing storm water drains (SWD) constructions and interlinking should be completed before the onset of the northeast monsoon. Several areas witnessed water logging during the recent rain; however, steps should be taken to ensure there is no water stagnation in the areas. The service departments must carry out works such as SWD, road repair, and other works carried out by CMRL, metro water board, Tangedco, and highways departments with adequate safety arrangements, instructed Radhakrishnan.

The corporation along with Water Resources Department is advised to intensify removing of water hyacinths, and wastes from the water bodies. To ensure there is uninterrupted flow during the monsoon season in the water bodies. In addition, if the city receives intense spells and to tackle the situation, the officials were directed to set up temporary camps to accommodate people from the low-lying areas.

The motor pumps and other machinery used for rescue work should be kept ready. Prepare a handbook with contact numbers of service departments, and there should be adequate staff in the control room on a rotational shift basis. The health department should set up special medical camps with sufficient medicines, and work accordingly to prevent monsoon diseases.

Additional commissioner (health) Shankar Lal Kumawat, additional commissioner (revenue and finance) R Lalitha, joint commissioner Dr GS Sameeran, regional deputy commissioners of north, south and center, and other senior officials of corporation were part of the review meeting.