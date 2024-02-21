GCC budget: Rs 10 cr allocated for the maintenance of 8 water bodies

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation has allocated Rs 10 crore to maintain eight water bodies in the city to increase the storage capacity which would prevent inundation during the monsoon seasons in the future.

The Mayor announced that a Sponge Park will be set up in Mathur MMDA colony at a cost of Rs 8.20 crore, which would help to increase the groundwater level during the monsoon through this pond.



To increase the greenery space, the civic body set up roadside parks in six places near Buckingham Canal in the corporation limit. An estimated cost of Rs 4.33 crore has been allocated.



Meanwhile, several announcements were made during the budget session in the buildings department. Of which, the corporation will carry out maintenance work at 192 burial grounds across the city at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore.



The corporation has decided to keep 'thamizh vazhga, thamizh valarga' board at zonal offices, regional offices, and the assistant commissioner's office. A total cost of Rs 20 lakh will be allocated for the same, the budget copy read.

