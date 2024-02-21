GCC budget: Councillors chairing child protection committee in corporation schools

CHENNAI: In the financial year 2024-25, a child protection committee to be formed at corporation primary and middle schools under the chairmanship of ward councilors to address issues related to the children, announced Mayor Priya Rajan during the budget session on Wednesday.

In addition, as many as 10 counselors would be hired for the students of classes 6 to 12, for which Rs 35 lakh has been allocated.



To ensure the safety of the children and prevent physical and mental stress among the students, a committee has been formed which will be headed by the councilors.



Also, gender clubs will be implemented at the corporation schools in the extended areas in eight zones - Thiruvottiyur, Manai, Madhavaram, Ambattur, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Perungudi and Shollinganallur.



Meanwhile, in the fiscal year 2022 - 2023, a total of 159 schools were equipped with 636 surveillance cameras at a cost of Rs.5.47 crore in middle, high, and high secondary corporation schools. In the upcoming year, CCTV cameras will be installed in 255 corporation schools in the extended areas where each school will get 4 cameras.



In addition, awareness would be created regarding waste segregation every week at corporate schools.



An estimated cost of Rs 1.32 crore will be distributed to 419 corporation schools in the city to carry out minor repair works including electricals, drinking water pipes, and toilets.



A total of 1.20 lakh students at corporation schools will get identity cards based on their house colors.



A total cost of Rs 61 lakh has been allocated for the same for the upcoming financial year.



An excellent school certificate of appreciation will be awarded to schools that focus on the attendance of all students and work to raise the Student Attendance (EMIS) above 95 percent with the aim of eliminating their dropouts completely.

