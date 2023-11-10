Gaviscon’s med for acid reflux launched in TN

CHENNAI: Gaviscon Double Action, a solution to acid reflux has been launched in Tamil Nadu. With fast-paced lifestyles, changing food habits and mounting stress levels becoming the norm, the symptoms of acid reflux becoming bothersome.

Gaviscon Double Action is formulated and crafted specially to cater to the needs of Indian consumers as the nation observes high prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux disease. Symptomatic acid reflux is a widespread problem, affecting diverse populations.

Reflux is the backward movement of acid or stomach contents back into the food pipe, and it causes symptoms such as burning in chest, stomach discomfort sour taste and bad breath etc. While antacids can manage acidity, they are unable to target the cause of reflux.

The experts highlighted that its crucial for individuals to recognise the symptoms such as burning sensation in stomach/chest, discomfort, and a sour taste or regurgitation as signs of reflux.

Managing reflux effectively is a two-fold approach – alleviating the acid contributing to the symptoms and establishing a physical barrier to supress the reflux of stomach contents. Gaviscon’s new Double Action solution by Reckitt is set to be a highly effective solution for reflux sufferers.