Gave proper answers on Karur tragedy as witness, says Senthilbalaji

Forty-one people lost their lives, and several were injured in the stampede during the TVK rally that took place on September 27, 2025.

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport on the night of March 17, upon his return from Delhi, Balaji clarified that he appeared before the central agency as a witness.

"The questions were primarily regarding the tragic incidents that took place in Karur on September 27, 2025. As someone present on the ground during that period, I have answered all their questions appropriately," Balaji said.