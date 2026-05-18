Gas cylinder for AC explodes in Thanjavur KFC; kills 1, injures 5

The KFC outlet, where the incident happened, is located in a private building in Thanjavur district's Mary's Corner. The air conditioner at this outlet has not been functioning properly, hence AC mechanic Ganesan (43) was called on for repair.



On Monday, Ganesan was engaged in the repair and had brought a gas cylinder with him for the AC. Due to high pressure, the gas cylinder exploded, throwing Ganesan off on impact. Parts of the building and the outdoor unit of the air conditioner at the outlet were also damaged by the impact of the explosion.



The AC mechanic sustained severe injuries in the aftermath. Apart from Ganesan, employees at the KFC outlet, J Raviraj (27) of Ponnavarai and S Arun Kumar (26) of Tiruvaiyaru, and delivery executives K Kathiresan (24) of Manojipatti, D Prem (26) of Sengipatti and L Ajith Kumar (22) of Reddipalayam, who were overseeing the repair works, also sustained severe injuries. No customers were reported to be injured in the explosion.