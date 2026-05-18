Gas cylinder for AC explodes in Thanjavur KFC; kills 1, injures 5

CHENNAI: A gas cylinder exploded while filling gas in the air-conditioner at a fast food outlet in Thanjavur on Monday. One person died while five people, including an AC mechanic, were critically injured in the tragic incident.
The KFC outlet, where the incident happened, is located in a private building in Thanjavur district's Mary's Corner. The air conditioner at this outlet has not been functioning properly, hence AC mechanic Ganesan (43) was called on for repair.
On Monday, Ganesan was engaged in the repair and had brought a gas cylinder with him for the AC. Due to high pressure, the gas cylinder exploded, throwing Ganesan off on impact. Parts of the building and the outdoor unit of the air conditioner at the outlet were also damaged by the impact of the explosion.
The AC mechanic sustained severe injuries in the aftermath. Apart from Ganesan, employees at the KFC outlet, J Raviraj (27) of Ponnavarai and S Arun Kumar (26) of Tiruvaiyaru, and delivery executives K Kathiresan (24) of Manojipatti, D Prem (26) of Sengipatti and L Ajith Kumar (22) of Reddipalayam, who were overseeing the repair works, also sustained severe injuries. No customers were reported to be injured in the explosion.
The information was immediately passed on to the Thanjavur South police and the fire and rescue personnel. Police and rescue teams immediately rushed to the spot and conducted a rescue operation.
The injured people were taken to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. However, the KFC employee Raviraj succumbed to his injuries despite treatment. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.