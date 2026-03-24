Gas crisis halts Tirunelveli halwa production

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli’s iconic halwa is set to disappear from shelves, with leading maker Santhi Sweets halting production from Wednesday due to a severe shortage of commercial LPG cylinders.
The shop has run out of gas stock after scaling down production over the past few days.
“Continuing production is not possible under the current situation,” said owner Sivasubramanian, adding that sales beyond Tuesday remain uncertain.
The shortage, affecting the district for over 10 days, has disrupted commercial cylinder supply while domestic distribution remains unaffected.
Hotels, tea stalls and sweet makers have all been hit. Smaller halwa units have also cut output, raising fears of a wider shortage.
Traders warn that if the crisis continues, even locals may struggle to access the famed sweet, with prices likely to rise if alternative fuels are used.
Another major brand, Iruttu Kadai halwa, has increased prices, citing higher input costs.