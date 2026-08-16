Garlic procurement price hits Rs 500 per kg in Mettupalayam

Nilgiri garlic is known for its strong flavour and medicinal properties and has traditionally enjoyed good demand in the market. Farmers in areas including Kattabettu, Panahatti, Billikambai, Kakkuchi, Milithen and Eelada cultivate the variety.

However, fewer farmers cultivated garlic this year, while supplies from other States have also declined. This has contributed to a steady rise in prices, with the procurement rate reaching around Rs 500 per kg at Mettupalayam vegetable markets in recent months.

A farmer from Eelada said the garlic harvested during the first crop is mainly used for cooking, while the second crop is largely preserved as seed. Farmers from across the country purchase Nilgiri garlic seeds for cultivation, he said.

With supply remaining low and demand increasing, farmers who have cultivated garlic this season are now harvesting the crop and sending it to markets. The higher procurement price has brought considerable returns to growers, giving them an incentive to increase garlic cultivation.