Garlic prices skyrocketed in Chennai

CHENNAI: Garlic prices registered a sharp spike in the city due to a severe shortage in the supply across the country.

The perishable commodity has been sold for Rs 430 per kg and Rs 390 per kg in retail and wholesale markets respectively in the city. The situation led to a drop in sales and purchase volume has reduced drastically in recent days.

It is noted that a few months ago, the garlic was sold for Rs 20 to Rs 30 per kg to the wholesale markets in the country.

Tonnes of garlic were dumped due to adequate stock, so the farmers sowed limited crops. It resulted in demand from both exports and locals. So, the prices skyrocketed.

"The demand continues to surge across the country for the last four months, the prices of garlic were sold for Rs 200 per kg until a few days back. However, there have been dwindling supplies from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu which led to a drastic increase in the rates. The garlic prices range from Rs 150 to Rs 390 per kg," said P Sukumaran, Secretary of the Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants' Association.

The Koyambedu market witnessed a historic surge in the garlic rates, only two truckloads arrived at the market where each lorry would contain 12 to 14 tonnes.

Usually, it would be sold for Rs 120 to Rs 150 per kg whereas now it has doubled.

Traders lamented that the quantity purchased among the retailers and the public reduced drastically.

For instance, the retail vendors used to purchase at least 20 kg of garlic whereas recently they hardly buy 10 kg.

The prices at retail shops in the city range from Rs 400 to Rs 430 per kg.

"Garlic has been exported to other countries which led to a severe shortage in the commodity. However, the production has increased in first crop cultivation and the prices are expected to drop to Rs 150 per kg from February 15. The farmers are unable to supply immediately as it might get rot," said R Punniyappan, a retail vendor at Vadapalani.