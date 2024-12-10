Ganja, cell phone seized from prisoner in Gobichettipalayam sub-jail

COIMBATORE: In a surprise check, prison staff seized ganja and cell phone from an under-trial prisoner in Gobichettipalayam sub-jail in Erode on Monday.

Multiple teams of prison staff searched in the morning and made the seizure from Baburaj (30), who was lodged in the fourth block of the sub-jail.

He was arrested by Erode North Police two months ago in connection with a theft case. A pack of ganja, cell phone and its battery were seized from him.

An inquiry is under way to know how he managed to smuggle them into the prison. More than 150 under-trial prisoners were lodged in the Gobichettipalayam sub-jail.