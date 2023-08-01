Gang robs shop at knife-point in Tirupur, cop’s hubby among 6 held

COIMBATORE: A cop’s husband and his five accomplices were arrested in Tirupur on Monday for robbing Rs 16 lakhs at knife point. The accused robbed the owner of a shop selling household utensils.

According to police, the complainant Hajmanth Singh (40), a native of Rajasthan, was residing at ABT Road in Tirupur with his shop located in the first floor of a commercial building behind the central bus stand. A masked gang barged into the shop on Friday night brandishing a knife, robbed Rs 16 lakhs and four cell phones.

On receiving information, the Tirupur South police rushed to the spot and traced CCTV’s clips to identify the accused. The special teams which were formed to track down the culprits found the car used by the robbers abandoned on Tirupur-Palladam road.

Further investigations revealed that Sakthivel (30) the husband of a woman cop posted in Race Course police station in Coimbatore to have masterminded the loot along with Alagar (35), Vasu (30), Jayapandian (31), Muthuramalingam (40) and Sivamani. After executing the robbery, the gang visited Ooty and was also planning to go to Goa, police said.Police seized Rs 11.80 lakhs and knives from the accused. Further inquiries are on to find out if anyone else was also involved in the robbery.