Gang rape of diff-abled: CPM seeks job, Rs 20L for survivor

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam, in a statement on Wednesday, condemned the alleged gang sexual assault of a 37-year-old speech and hearing-impaired woman from Santhampatti village near Malayur in Karambakudi union of Pudukkottai district.
According to the statement, the woman was allegedly intercepted, abducted and subjected to gang sexual assault on May 17 while returning home after work at a rice mill.
The CPM said nearby residents had admitted the survivor to a government hospital through the 108 ambulance service and that she was currently undergoing treatment at the Government Raniyar Hospital in Pudukkottai.
The party said that the police had announced the arrest of two persons in connection with the incident, asking the authorities to ensure that the accused are brought to justice and that the case is investigated swiftly to secure appropriate punishment.
The CPM also urged the police to take effective measures to prevent such incidents of sexual violence in the State and ensure adequate protection for the public. The party further urged the TVK government to provide the survivor with advanced medical treatment, Rs 20 lakh in compensation, and a government job, subject to eligibility.
The statement added that CPM Pudukkottai district secretary S Shankar and other party leaders met the survivor at the hospital and conveyed their support.