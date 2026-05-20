Gang rape of diff-abled: CPM seeks job, Rs 20L for survivor

According to the statement, the woman was allegedly intercepted, abducted and subjected to gang sexual assault on May 17 while returning home after work at a rice mill.

The CPM said nearby residents had admitted the survivor to a government hospital through the 108 ambulance service and that she was currently undergoing treatment at the Government Raniyar Hospital in Pudukkottai.

The party said that the police had announced the arrest of two persons in connection with the incident, asking the authorities to ensure that the accused are brought to justice and that the case is investigated swiftly to secure appropriate punishment.