Gang of six attack, rob woman entrepreneur in Thanjavur, held

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Wednesday arrested a gang of six persons who attacked a woman entrepreneur and snatched valuables worth Rs 20 lakh.

The stolen valuables were recovered from the gang.

On August 16, while Sethukkarasi (70), an entrepreneur from Arulananda Nagar in Thanjavur was fast asleep, a gang broke open the doors and entered the house and gagged Sethukkarasi after attacking her and took away gold and diamond jewels and escaped.

Subsequently, she complained to Thanjavur South police who registered a case and commenced an investigation.

The SP Ashish Rawat formed a special team monitored by Thanjavur DSP Somasundaram.

The team took around 500 CCTV footage and arrested six persons identified as Raja (40) from Papanasam, L Balamurugan (34), P Balamurugan(24) and Kabinesh (31) all from Soorakottai, Muthu Anand (34) from Vaduvoor in Tiruvarur and Prabakaran (36) from Puducherry.

The gang confessed that they had attacked Sethukkarasi and took away the valuables. Subsequently, the police recovered valuables.