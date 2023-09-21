Gang of poachers held in the Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: A five-member gang of poachers were arrested in Gudalur in the Nilgiris by the forest department on Tuesday night.

A team of front line staff were on routine patrol in ‘O’ Valley forest area, when they spotted a jeep and a car with Kerala registration parked along the road side in a suspicious manner.

When the staff inquired, the villagers informed them that a group of men had ventured into the forest area with weapons.

Immediately, the forest department staff went in search and tracked them down. On seeing the forest department staff, the members of the gang attempted to attack, but were overpowered and taken into custody.

They were identified as Jobin, 28 from Pandalur, Jemzir, 37, Jijo, 30, Jibin John, 30 and Mohammed, 33, all from different parts of Kerala. Officials said they are on the lookout for a few more persons involved in the poaching racket.