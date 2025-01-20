Gang of 6 tortures urinates on Madurai Dalit youth for folding dhoti; booked

MADURAI: A gang of six youngsters were booked for allegedly beating and torturing a Dalit youth near Usilampatti in Madurai. Sources said on Sunday that both the victim and those who assaulted him belonged to Sangampatti village.

The Dalit youth, a drummer in an orchestra, was put to humiliation by the gang of the other community for folding his dhoti and walking in front of them during Pongal festivities.

The furious gang is alleged to have passed casteist remarks and also ordered him to unfold his dhoti.

The youth was later said to have been abducted by the gang to a place near a ‘kanmoi’ and was asked to fall at their feet. They also demanded an apology. Meanwhile, the six youngsters were also accused of urinating on the youth and torturing him, sources said.

However, Madurai Superintendent of Police BK Arvind, when contacted, denied such allegations and said the youth was not humiliated.

In fact, it was the Dalit youth, who assaulted Kishore, one of the six youngesters several months ago over some reason during a festival at the village, and went to Kerala.

In retaliation, the gang scolded the youth demeaning his caste and assaulted him recently. Hence, it is treated as a case of verbal abuse and minor assault.

“Based on a complaint, the Usilampatti Town police booked the case against six persons under SC/ST Act and other Sections,” the SP said.

Sources said the Dalit youth was assaulted near Valandur on January 16 when he returned from Kerala for the Pongal festival. The police station made a CSR entry on January 17 and the FIR was filed on January 18.