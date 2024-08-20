Gang of 5 waylay, rob Thanjavur couple via Google Pay; four held

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Monday arrested a gang of four, who waylaid lovers and forced them to send money via Gpay as they had no cash at hand.

Tamilarasan (24) from Athinampattu near Thanjavur working as a male nurse in a private hospital in Thanjavur is in love with Mangayarkarasi, who is also working as a nurse. It is said that their affair was approved by both their parents.

In such a backdrop, on August 16 night, as Mangayarkarasi was not feeling well, Tamilarasan picked her on his bike and was going to drop her in her house at Thirumanur in Ariyalur district. When the couple were proceeding at Ettukarambai in Thanjavur-Tiruvaiyaru bypass, Mangayarkarasi felt like vomiting, so Tamilarasan stopped the bike to ease her. Suddenly, a gang of five persons who came in two bikes threatened the couple and demanded money. They also took a knife.

When the couple showed them their purse and told that there was no money, the gang demanded money via Gpay. Subsequently, Mangayarkarasi contacted her sister and got a sum of Rs 1,000 and later, she transferred the money to one of the members to his Gpay account and the gang left the place.

On Sunday, Tamilarasan lodged a complaint with Kallaperambur police, who registered a case and were searching for the gang with the contact number got via Gpay. On Monday, the police identified the gang and arrested four persons- Babu (24), Manikandan (27), Vallarasan (21) and Charles (29) from Vadakal village in Thanjavur while Vicky, a resident from Reddypalayam went absconding. The police are searching for him.