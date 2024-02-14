Gang murders history-sheeter in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A history sheeter accused in a murder case was killed by a gang in full public view in Thanjavur on Tuesday.

Sources said that M Sathish Kumar (27) of Kamatchipuram on Reddipalayam Road near Thanjavur murdered Manikandan from the same locality after an altercation on March 1, 2021.

He chopped off the victim’s head and threw the body along the railway track. Later, he placed the head in front of the Sapthakanniamman temple before being arrested and lodged in prison.

Sathish Kumar, who recently came out on bail, after appearing in a court in Thanjavur went to the Thanjavur Medical College to meet his friend Sabil, who was undergoing treatment after an accident.

Friends of Manikandan on getting information about Sathish’s visit to the medical college called him for a ‘compromise’ over the case and took him to a tea stall opposite the medical college.

As Sathish did not return, his friends went in search of him and were shocked to see him lying in a pool of blood. They rushed him to the medical college, where he was declared ‘dead on arrival’.

On information, the police checked the CCTV footage in area and found that a four-member armed gang attacked and killed Sathish Kumar. Further investigations are on.