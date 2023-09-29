Gang loots 5 kg gold from car

COIMBATORE: An unidentified gang looted five kg of gold jewels after intercepting a car with Coimbatore-based jewel shop staff in Dharmapuri on Thursday.

Police said Suresh Kumar, Vijaya Kumar and Ashok Kumar, employed in a jewel shop run by Prasanna (40) from Selvapuram, were returning to Coimbatore in a car driven by Jaison with jewels bought from a shop in Bengaluru, when the incident took place early on Thursday morning.

“Four persons, who got down from two cars, broke the glass panes of the jewel shop car with spanners. They then pulled out the four persons and assaulted them before driving the car away with jewels,” police said.

The shocked staff informed the jewel shop owner, who lodged a complaint. Karimangalam police registered a case. DIG for Salem Range S Rajeswari and SP N Stephen Jesupatham inspected the scene of offence.