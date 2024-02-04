Gang kills call taxi driver at home, in front of kids near Srirangam

TIRUCHY: An unidentified four-member gang barged into the house of a taxi driver and murdered him near Tiruchy in broad daylight on Saturday.

Bharanidharan (38), a call taxi driver, residing at Mela Kondayampettai near Tiruvanaikovil in Srirangam taluk was at home on Saturday with his two children while his wife Divya (32) was away for work when the lethal attack was executed, police said.

The gang came by a car and entered the house with lethal weapons and stabbed him several times and escaped from the spot. Bharanidharan who sustained multiple cut injuries bled to death on the spot, police said.

On information, the DSP (Lalgudi) Ajay Thangam and DSP (Thiruverumbur) Arivalagan along with Kolliodam police rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation. The police retrieved the body and sent it to Srirangam GH.