Gang kills 65-yr-old, cops suspect previous enmity

TIRUCHY: An unidentified gang murdered a 65-year-old man near Manapparai here on Saturday, his son was grievously injured in the attack.

According to police, Kuppusamy, a resident from Karumpulipatti near Manapparai went to Pothamettupatti along with his wife and son Marimuthu in two two-wheelers, when the attack happened. An unidentified gang attacked them when they were nearing Kalingapatti branch road at Kulithalai- Manapparai road. The six-member gang stopped them and started assaulting Kuppusamy with lethal weapons. Marimuthu suffered serious injuries as ran to rescue his father Kuppusamy.

Kuppusamy who sustained severe injuries on the head fell down dead in a pool of blood and Marimuthu was struggling for life. Onlookers rescued Marimuthu and rushed him to a private hospital in Manapparai where he is undergoing treatment. Manapparai police reached the spot and conducted an inquiry.

The initial investigation found that there was previous enmity between Kuppusamy and a relative in the locality. The police suspected that the relative might have arranged mercenaries against Kuppusamy and his son Marimuthu. Police are searching for the gang.