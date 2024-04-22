Gang hurls tiffin box bomb, leaves 2 injured in Madurai

MADURAI: Two persons were injured after an unidentified gang hurled a tiffin box bomb at a car parked in Keelavalavu near Melur in Madurai district on Saturday night.

The victims had been identified as Naveen Kumar (27) of Keelavalavu and Kannan, an auto driver, sources said. It was suspected to have occurred owing to previous enmity between Naveen Kumar, the victim and Vellayathevan (29) of the same locality over conduct of temple festival. The incident occurred at Keelavalavu bus stop, where the car with Naveen Kumar inside was parked. The gang in a moving car hurled the bomb stuffed inside the tiffin box at the car with the intended target to attack Naveen Kumar, who subsequently ran away.

Auto driver Kannan, who stood beside it, suffered injuries. Both the injured were admitted to Melur Government Hospital. Based on a complaint, Keelavalavu police filed a case against six persons. Two suspects had been picked up for interrogation in connection with the incident, sources said.