Gang hurls country-made bombs at auto driver, attack him with sickles in Chengalpattu

Later on Monday evening, while Ranjith was at his house, a gang of more than five persons arrived to his house. Ranjith attempted to flee, but the gang chased and attacked him with sickles. They also took out two country-made bombs and hurled them at him.

Fearing for his life, Ranjith ran into a nearby house and locked himself inside, escaping the attack. Meanwhile, his elder brother Tamizhselvan (29), who rushed to rescue him, was also attacked by the gang. They hacked him on the head with a sickle before fleeing the spot.

Neighbours rescued the seriously injured Tamizhselvan and rushed him to the Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU. Following the incident, the Chengalpattu Taluk police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Police are searching for the gang, including those named in the complaint filed by Ranjith.