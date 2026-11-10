Gang hurls country-made bombs at auto driver, attack him with sickles in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: A gang hurled country-made bombs at a 27-year-old auto driver and chased him with sickles after a quarrel broke out while bursting crackers in Chengalpattu. His elder brother, who came to rescue him, was also attacked. Police are searching for more than five suspects in connection with the incident.
Ranjith (27), an auto driver from Thenpathi village in Aathur near Chengalpattu, was returning home from Chengalpattu in his auto on Sunday night.
As he passed near the Vinayagar temple, a group of youngsters were bursting firecrackers on the road. They questioned Ranjith about why he was driving through the area while they were bursting firecrackers. This led to an argument, during which the youngsters assaulted him. Shocked by the incident, Ranjith managed to escape from the group and approached the Chengalpattu Taluk police station and filed a complaint against them.
Later on Monday evening, while Ranjith was at his house, a gang of more than five persons arrived to his house. Ranjith attempted to flee, but the gang chased and attacked him with sickles. They also took out two country-made bombs and hurled them at him.
Fearing for his life, Ranjith ran into a nearby house and locked himself inside, escaping the attack. Meanwhile, his elder brother Tamizhselvan (29), who rushed to rescue him, was also attacked by the gang. They hacked him on the head with a sickle before fleeing the spot.
Neighbours rescued the seriously injured Tamizhselvan and rushed him to the Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU. Following the incident, the Chengalpattu Taluk police registered a case and initiated an investigation.
Police are searching for the gang, including those named in the complaint filed by Ranjith.