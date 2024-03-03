Gang held in Rs 17 L temple fund theft

TIRUCHY: A 6-member gang was nabbed by Thanjavur cops for making away with Rs 17 lakh fund of a temple.

Manager of the Vittal Ruckmani Samasthana Temple in Govindapuram in Thanjavur district, Chandrasekaran, withdrew a fund of Rs 17 lakh from a bank in Kumbakonam and was proceeding to Govindapuram by a car when he was burgled, according to police, on February 22.

When he crossed Kumbakonam, stopped the car and got down to buy coffee powder. When he returned, the money kept in the car for temple renovation went missing.

Chandrasekaran lodged a complaint with Kumbakonam East Police station. The police retrieved the CCTV footage from the spot and found that a gang of six, identified as Senthil Kumar (40) from Arumbavur in Perambalur, Suresh (27) Kotturpuram in Chennai, Selvaganapathy (20) from the same area, Sasikumar (30) from Villupuram, Viswa (21) from Walajabad in Kanchipuram and Santhakuamr (23) from Thuvakudi in Tiruchy, was involved in the theft. The police arrested all the six persons on Friday.

The gang members allegedly got befriended in various jails and involved in various thefts.