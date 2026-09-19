Gang hacks rowdy to death in broad daylight on his birthday in Puducherry

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old rowdy with several criminal cases pending against him, including two murder cases, was hacked to death by a gang in broad daylight at Karuvadikuppam in Puducherry on his birthday.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, police suspect that previous enmity could have led to the murder and have launched a hunt for the suspects.
Anand, a resident of the Gomatha Temple area in Karuvadikuppam, was riding his motorcycle through the Karuvadikuppam-Shivaji Statue and Krishna Nagar-East Coast Road areas on his birthday when the incident occurred.
According to police, a gang of eight men travelling on five motorcycles followed Anand and allegedly rammed his motorcycle, causing him to fall on the road.
The gang then surrounded Anand and attacked him with weapons, including knives and sickles. He sustained multiple serious injuries and died on the spot. The assailants subsequently fled the scene.
The broad daylight murder created panic among residents in the area.
On receiving information, personnel from the Lawspet police rushed to the spot and recovered Anand's body. It was subsequently sent to the Kathirkamam Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination.
As the murder took place in a public area, police have collected CCTV footage from surveillance cameras installed nearby. Investigators are examining the footage to identify the suspects and establish the sequence of events leading to the murder.
Police are also probing Anand's alleged involvement in the murder of Vicky, a BJP functionary, in the Naveena Garden area of Puducherry last year. Investigators suspect that the latest attack could be linked to the previous murder and may have been carried out as an act of retaliation.
A case has been registered and special teams have been formed to trace the members of the gang. Police are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to identify those involved and ascertain the exact motive behind the murder.