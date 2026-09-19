Gang hacks rowdy to death in broad daylight on his birthday in Puducherry

According to a Daily Thanthi report, police suspect that previous enmity could have led to the murder and have launched a hunt for the suspects.

Anand, a resident of the Gomatha Temple area in Karuvadikuppam, was riding his motorcycle through the Karuvadikuppam-Shivaji Statue and Krishna Nagar-East Coast Road areas on his birthday when the incident occurred.

According to police, a gang of eight men travelling on five motorcycles followed Anand and allegedly rammed his motorcycle, causing him to fall on the road.