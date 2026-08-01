Gang hacks history sheeter to death near Avadi

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old history-sheeter and real estate businessman was hacked to death by a gang near Avadi on Saturday night.
The deceased was Satheesh (38) of Manikandapuram near Pothur. The police said he was involved in the real estate business and is survived by his wife, Meena, and their two daughters.
Satheesh was returning home after meeting friends when a gang intercepted him near Manikandapuram and attacked him with weapons and fled the scene. He sustained multiple cut injuries and died on the spot.
On information, personnel from the Avadi Tank Factory police station rushed to the scene, secured the area, and shifted the body to a government hospital for postmortem examination. The police have registered a case of murder and are investigating.