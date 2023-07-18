Gang hacks AIADMK councillor to death

MADURAI: An AIADMK councillor from the fourth ward of Ammayanayakanur town panchayat, Dindigul district, was murdered by an armed gang near Palamedu, Madurai district, on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Chandra Pandian, who resided at Mavuthanpatti village of Nilakottai taluk. The brutal murder occurred in broad daylight while the victim was traveling on a bike, sources said.

Around 11.30 am, when he’s returning from his daughter’s house located at Lingavadi, a gang following the movements of the victim keenly, intercepted his vehicle before hacking him to death. Subsequently, the gang fled the scene. On being alerted, Palamedu police inspected the scene of crime and held enquiries.

Preliminary enquiries revealed that the victim Chandra Pandian was the four-time councillor of the same town panchayat. Police suspect previous enmity between the victim and a group over organising a temple festival at his village could have resulted in the murder. Moreover, there’s a murder case filed against the victim in 2017.

Based on a complaint lodged by Nandhini, wife of the deceased victim, Palamedu police have filed a case under Section 302 of IPC, sources said.