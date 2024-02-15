Gang cheats TNPSC aspirant with promise of government job in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A TNPSC aspirant approached the Tiruchy Range DIG on Wednesday and lodged a complaint against a gang for being cheated Rs 25 lakh on promise of a government job.

M Muthukumar (33), a Thirumayam resident, was approached by a person on phone with the caller introducing himself as an official from DRO office in Pudukkottai and promised him of getting the job.

Trusting the words, he had gone to the Collectorate and met a gang including Gowri Shankar, Usha Rani and Ilayaraja and collected upto Rs 25 lakh for distribution as bribe to the higher officials. He was told to collect the order from the DRO office on a particular day.

When Muthukumar went to the office, he could not find the people he was supposed to meet. Only then he realised that he was cheated. It was also learnt that the gang had cheated as many as 11 persons in a similar way.