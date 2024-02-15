Gang attacks elderly couple in Tiruchy home, escapes with jewels and cash

TIRUCHY: A senior citizen couple were reportedly attacked by a gang and escaped with jewels and cash in Tiruchy on Wednesday. Ganesan (72) and Thaiylammai (65) were living alone in a farm house at Orathur village near Pullambadi in Tiruchy.

On Wednesday at around 3 am, while the couple were fast asleep, a four-member gang entered the house and assaulted them.

They were tied to the cot as the gang stole gold jewels and cash of Rs 15,000 before escaping.

On Wednesday when the couple did not pick up usual calls, their son who is abroad alerted relatives to check.

They found the couple tied to the cot. The elderly couple were rushed to Tiruchy GH where they are undergoing treatment.

A case was registered and investigations are on.