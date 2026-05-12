Galleries of the House unusually packed just for a glimpse of CM Vijay

CHENNAI: The visitors' galleries of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly wore an unusually charged look on Monday as hundreds of relatives, friends and supporters of TVK legislators flocked to Fort St George to witness Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's first appearance in the House after assuming office, stretching the Assembly's security and visitor-management machinery through the day.
The opening sitting of the 17th Assembly, convened for the swearing-in of newly elected members, drew an exceptional turnout of visitors, many of them young supporters eager to watch Vijay from close quarters during the proceedings.
Vijay, elected from Perambur, took the oath as a member and remained in the House until the completion of the ceremony for all legislators.
Assembly security officers said the rush was unlike anything witnessed in recent years, with visitors insisting on seats that directly faced the Treasury benches where the Chief Minister was seated.
More than 1,000 visitors came to the Assembly today, and most of them were youngsters. Everyone wanted to remain inside to watch the complete proceedings
-- Security personnel, TN Assembly
Under existing norms, visitors recommended by legislators are accommodated in batches for limited durations in designated galleries overlooking either the Treasury or Opposition benches. But officials said routine arrangements became difficult to enforce amid persistent demands from visitors seeking an unobstructed view of the Chief Minister.
"Those seated opposite the Opposition benches repeatedly requested that they be shifted to the side facing the Treasury benches so they could see the Chief Minister directly. Managing the movement of batches became extremely difficult, " an Assembly security personnel told DT Next.
Officials said several visitors were unwilling to vacate their seats even after their allotted time ended, delaying the entry of subsequent batches.
"More than 1,000 visitors came to the Assembly today. Most of them were youngsters. Everyone wanted to remain inside for longer and continue watching the proceedings, " the official said.
The unprecedented footfall also spilt outside the Assembly complex, with supporters gathering along Vijay's convoy route to the Secretariat to wave at him as his vehicle passed.
The scenes evoked memories of the late former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, during whose tenure, supporters routinely lined arterial roads leading to the Secretariat to catch a glimpse of her convoy.