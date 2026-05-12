Galleries of the House unusually packed just for a glimpse of CM Vijay

Under existing norms, visitors recommended by legislators are accommodated in batches for limited durations in designated galleries overlooking either the Treasury or Opposition benches. But officials said routine arrangements became difficult to enforce amid persistent demands from visitors seeking an unobstructed view of the Chief Minister.

"Those seated opposite the Opposition benches repeatedly requested that they be shifted to the side facing the Treasury benches so they could see the Chief Minister directly. Managing the movement of batches became extremely difficult, " an Assembly security personnel told DT Next.

Officials said several visitors were unwilling to vacate their seats even after their allotted time ended, delaying the entry of subsequent batches.

"More than 1,000 visitors came to the Assembly today. Most of them were youngsters. Everyone wanted to remain inside for longer and continue watching the proceedings, " the official said.

The unprecedented footfall also spilt outside the Assembly complex, with supporters gathering along Vijay's convoy route to the Secretariat to wave at him as his vehicle passed.