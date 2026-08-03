Gains from decades of legal, political fight on Cauvery issue lost by self-centred TVK govt, says EPS

Speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes to freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai at Guindy on his memorial day, Palaniswami said the government had refused to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the Cauvery issue despite repeated demands.

He said the government should have invited representatives of farmers' associations to participate in discussions so that all stakeholders could deliberate on the legal steps required to safeguard Tamil Nadu's rights. However, he alleged that the government ignored the request.

Palaniswami accused the government of acting without understanding the history of the Cauvery dispute. He said Tamil Nadu had secured a final verdict on the issue after years of legal and political efforts, but the present government had failed to protect the State's interests.

"The government's handling of the issue raises serious questions about its functioning," he alleged.

The AIADMK leader also accused the government of failing to secure super-speciality medical seats that rightfully belonged to Tamil Nadu.

On party affairs, Palaniswami said the AIADMK executive committee meeting would be held after the conclusion of the Assembly session, followed by the party's general council meeting.

In a statement, EPS said nearly 1 lakh kuruvai crops have withered this year due to the failure to open the Mettur dam on time. He demanded that the government should pay 25,000 rupees per acre as compensation and also ensure uninterrupted 3-phase power supply to the farmers