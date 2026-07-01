G RAM G rollout today, TN issues guidelines

CHENNAI: The State government has issued detailed guidelines for implementing the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission–Gramin (VB-G RAM-G) scheme, which will be rolled out across the State from Wednesday.
According to the guidelines, every eligible rural household will be entitled to at least 125 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year.
The government has directed that wages be disbursed weekly. However, payment must be made within a fortnight of the date the work was completed.
“If wages are not paid within 15 days from the date of closure of the muster roll, the wage seekers shall be entitled to receive compensation for the delay,” the guidelines stated.
To ensure effective implementation, the government has constituted multiple planning and monitoring bodies at the State, district and village levels. A Village Panchayat Development Plan will be prepared to identify and prioritise works to be undertaken under the scheme. The government has also constituted the Tamil Nadu Rural Employment Guarantee Council, which will be chaired by the Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and advise the government on all matters relating to the scheme.
In addition, a State-Level Steering Committee, headed by the Secretary to the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, will oversee implementation and monitor progress. District Collectors have been designated as District Programme Coordinators, while gram sabhas will monitor the execution of works.