Future-ready education must go beyond academics, urges TACS

S Prem Shankar, chairman, Holy Sai Group of Institutions and president of TACS, said that one of the defining strengths of the Cambridge curriculum is its commitment to developing learners who are ready for the world.

“The Cambridge curriculum’s inquiry-based and learner-centred approach encourages critical thinking, creativity, collaboration and real-world problem-solving while nurturing lifelong learners. Cambridge develops not only academic excellence but also learner attributes such as being confident, responsible, reflective, innovative and engaged. These qualities help prepare students to become truly ready for the world,” he added.