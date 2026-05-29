Future in focus as Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin lead section of leaders to Mysuru

CHENNAI: Even as review meetings and internal discussions about the DMK’s defeat in the recent Assembly election is ongoing, a section of senior leadership of the party, including president MK Stalin, have gone to Mysuru on Thursday.
Along with Stalin, his son and youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, son-in-law Sabarisan Vedamurthi, party treasurer and senior leader TR Baalu, and former minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi went to Mysuru by a chartered flight on Thursday. Sources said the leaders are expected to return to Chennai on June 1.
The party is maintaining that it is a personal trip to the neighbouring State, it has sent tongues wagging in political circles, coming as it does amid the reported move to give more prominence for the youth wing of the party.
Party sources said the Mysuru discussions would focus on analysing the poll debacle and formulating future political and organisational strategies. The leadership is also reportedly considering giving greater responsibility to younger leaders and youth wing functionaries in order to strengthen the party structure and counter the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) that is believed to be riding on youth power.
The visit comes at a time when the DMK is carrying out an extensive internal review following its electoral setback. The 36-member poll review committee constituted by the party leadership is expected to submit its final report after the leadership returns from Mysuru.
The committee has been conducting constituency-level field visits and consultations with party cadres across Tamil Nadu as part of its review exercise. The party has already received nearly five lakh responses through a dedicated online portal created to collect opinions and suggestions regarding the reasons for the defeat.
Stalin had appealed to party cadres, sympathisers, and also members of the public to submit feedback through the portal to help the leadership decide the next course of action to strengthen the organisation.