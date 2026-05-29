Future in focus as Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin lead section of leaders to Mysuru

Along with Stalin, his son and youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, son-in-law Sabarisan Vedamurthi, party treasurer and senior leader TR Baalu, and former minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi went to Mysuru by a chartered flight on Thursday. Sources said the leaders are expected to return to Chennai on June 1.

The party is maintaining that it is a personal trip to the neighbouring State, it has sent tongues wagging in political circles, coming as it does amid the reported move to give more prominence for the youth wing of the party.