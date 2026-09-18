Furnish Info on long-serving staff: Government

Though most posts under the ministerial category are transferable, the government has sought details of staff who have been working at the same station for several years.

In a letter issued to all directorates of government departments, the Tamil Nadu government said officials should furnish the particulars of Administrative Officers, Junior Administrative Officers, Superintendents and Assistants who have been working at the same station for more than five years and 10 years in the prescribed format before September 23.