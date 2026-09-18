Furnish Info on long-serving staff: Government

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has sought details of ministerial service staff who have been working at the same place for more than five years and 10 years.
Though most posts under the ministerial category are transferable, the government has sought details of staff who have been working at the same station for several years.
In a letter issued to all directorates of government departments, the Tamil Nadu government said officials should furnish the particulars of Administrative Officers, Junior Administrative Officers, Superintendents and Assistants who have been working at the same station for more than five years and 10 years in the prescribed format before September 23.
The government has also asked the Directorates to furnish details of employees who were transferred to another station on promotion but were subsequently diverted back to their previous place of posting.
The TVK-led government has been taking measures to curb corruption across government departments. As part of these measures, the government has sought details of staff who have been working at the same place for several years.
Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar had already issued a circular stating that people would complain if any government employee demanded a bribe by sending a WhatsApp message to 9498180936.
This is among the latest measures taken by the government to fight corruption. The WhatsApp number has been posted on all official government websites along with a link to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) portal.