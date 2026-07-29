Furnish details of panel formed to frame menstrual leave policy: Madras High Court

The direction was issued by a Division Bench of Justices CV Karthikeyan and S Sakthivel while hearing a petition filed by Narmadha of Gomathipuram in Madurai.

The petitioner submitted that several women employed in private establishments in Tamil Nadu continue to work despite suffering severe menstrual pain and that the State does not have a policy providing paid menstrual leave. Seeking directions to the government, she urged the court to constitute a State-level committee to examine the feasibility of introducing paid menstrual leave and formulate a policy in the interest of women's health and welfare.

The Bench directed the government to furnish details of the members of the committee constituted for framing the rules and adjourned the case by two weeks.